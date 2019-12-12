Recovery teams in New Zealand will set out shortly after first light on Friday to search for bodies of eight people who died during a volcanic eruption, the country's police deputy commissioner said.
"There is no zero risk with this plan, it does comes with risk," Mike Clement told reporters at a news conference in Whakatane on Thursday.
He said the team knows where six bodies are on White Island, but have limited opportunities to look for two others. All eight are presumed dead.
The known death toll after Monday's eruption is eight. More than 20 others are in intensive care suffering severe burns.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?