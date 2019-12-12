Russia will inform the German ambassador in Moscow on Thursday of its response to the expulsion of two employees from its embassy in Berlin, after calling the diplomat to the Russian foreign ministry, Russian news agencies cited a source.
Germany expelled two Russian diplomats last week, saying Moscow was not cooperating sufficiently in the investigation into a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August, contradicting Russia’s saying it had requested the extradition of the man.
