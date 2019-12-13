Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would leave the European Union on Jan. 31 after his sweeping election win.
"We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes," Johnson told cheering supporters on Friday.
