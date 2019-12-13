Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a "very disappointing night".



"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got," Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.



"I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," he said, adding that the party needed to reflect and that he would lead the party as it discussed its future.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said things seemed to be going in the right direction when he arrived to hear the result of his own electoral vote in the west London seat of Uxbridge, an ITV reporter said.



Johnson's Conservative Party is on course for a resounding victory in Britain's election, according to the exit poll.



Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 06:37 - GMT 03:37