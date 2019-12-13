French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his crushing election victory but demanded clarity over Britain's repeatedly delayed exit from the EU.

"The time for clarity has come," Macron said after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels, adding: "I hope the Brexit agreement will be ratified as quickly as possible by the British parliament."

