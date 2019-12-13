Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for “constructive dialogue” with Britain’s Boris Johnson as he congratulated him on a decisive general election victory.

“I am sure that the development of constructive dialogue and cooperation in various spheres would be fully in the interests of our countries’ peoples and the entire European continent,” he said in a statement.

Britain was speeding towards Brexit on Friday after Johnson won a crushing election victory, ending three years of uncertainty since the country decided to leave the bloc.



Exiting the European Union, a goal Johnson has pursued relentlessly since he put himself forward as the face of the victorious “Leave” campaign in a 2016 referendum, is Britain's biggest leap into the unknown since World War Two.



Johnson is now free to lead his country swiftly out of the vast trading bloc, but faces the daunting task of negotiating trade deals around the world, not least with the EU itself, and of keeping a divided kingdom in one piece.

Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 17:25 - GMT 14:25