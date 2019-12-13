Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States has visited a US naval base in Florida on Thursday to extend her condolences for a shooting attack by a Saudi Air Force officer that killed three people last week, the Saudi Arabian embassy said in a statement.

Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the US, said Saudi Arabia would remain “fully engaged” and provide assistance to American authorities in the ongoing investigations.

“Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States, visited the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Thursday to personally extend her deepest condolences for the tragedy that unfolded last week and to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s full cooperation with US authorities in investigating this senseless act of violence,” the statement read.

“During her visit, the Ambassador met with the command of the base and reiterated her condemnation of this horrific attack. The ambassador stressed that she would remain fully engaged on the matter and would provide any assistance possible to accelerate the investigation,” the statement added.

According to an FBI report released earlier this week, investigators said they believe Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at the navy base in Pensacola, Florida.

Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 03:04 - GMT 00:04