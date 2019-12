British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have won an outright majority in parliament, according to a tally of seats won so far by broadcaster ITV.



The official exit poll projected the Conservatives would win a total of 368 seats. With 595 or parliament's 650 seats declared, the Conservatives have won 326, ITV said.



Last Update: Friday, 13 December 2019 KSA 08:13 - GMT 05:13