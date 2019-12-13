British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon on Friday there would be no new independence referendum and said the previous vote in 2014 must be respected.



“The Prime Minister made clear how he remained opposed to a second independence referendum, standing with the majority of people in Scotland who do not want to return to division and uncertainty,” his office said in a statement. “He added how the result of the 2014 referendum was decisive and should be respected.”

