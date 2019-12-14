North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.



KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a “very important’ test at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing ground that US officials once said North Korea had promised to close.



The latest KCNA report called the event on Friday a “successful test of great significance” but did not specify what was tested.



