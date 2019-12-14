Pakistan police raided the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew on Saturday in eastern Lahore, after a video emerged showing him taking part in deadly hospital riots days earlier.

Three patients died, medical officials said, after roughly 200 lawyers stormed Punjab Heart Institute hospital in the city on Wednesday, vandalizing property and setting ablaze a police van after a dispute with doctors.

TV channels ran footage showing Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi, a lawyer, at the hospital and watching as a police vehicle was set on fire.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan’s nephew’s house and other premises, such as farmhouse and business places were raided,” Punjab’s Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan confirmed at a press conference on Saturday.

Chohan, who said five locations had been investigated by police, added: “He will be arrested at any cost... all are equal in the eye of law.”

A senior police official also confirmed to AFP the raid was made early Saturday morning, but Niazi was not present.

In an earlier, now-deleted tweet, Khan’s nephew had expressed support for the rally but later distanced himself from the actions of the lawyers present.

“My support and protest was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors. I only stand for peaceful protests. It’s sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,” he tweeted.

Around 80 lawyers have been arrested and Khan - who has not commented on his nephew - has ordered an inquiry into the riot.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 December 2019 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47