Seven cars were burned near the US embassy in Athens on Monday, state agency ANA said.

Nobody was hurt.

The pre-dawn arson attack is consistent with prior far-left acts.

Police found an empty plastic bottle on the scene, a few blocks behind the embassy, ANA said.

Greek far-left and anarchist groups often carry out arson attacks against foreign embassy and business targets in the country.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14