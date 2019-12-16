India’s foreign ministry said on Monday that 20 of its nationals had been kidnapped from an oil tanker in West African waters.
“Our Mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighboring countries,” the ministry said in a statement.
