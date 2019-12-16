A man from Kosovo has been charged in Germany with supporting a terrorist organization on allegations he funneled money to ISIS in Syria and spread propaganda for the extremist group, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Hasan B. in line with German privacy regulations, was charged on December 4 in Hamburg, prosecutors said.

B. is accused of facilitating the transfer of funds to an ISIS fighter in Syria 11 times between 2016 and 2017 and contributing some of his own money as well. He’s additionally accused of transferring money to a Macedonian man in 2015 to help him travel to Syria to fight for ISIS.

In 2015, B. is accused of starting a Facebook account for an ISIS member and helped him use the account to spread ISIS propaganda.

B. was arrested in June and has been in custody since.

Last Update: Monday, 16 December 2019 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23