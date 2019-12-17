Pakistan’s military slammed the death sentence for treason handed down to former leader Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday, saying in a statement that the armed forces were in “pain and anguish” over the decision.

“An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor,” the military said in a statement, adding the legal process “seems to have been ignored.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00