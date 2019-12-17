The US Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on a Russian pipeline, sending to President Donald Trump a bill sure to antagonize European nations counting on receiving the project’s natural gas.

The measure, which easily cleared the House last week, aims to halt further construction of the $10.6 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea and set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.

US lawmakers have warned that the huge project would send billions of dollars in proceeds to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration and vastly increase Moscow’s political influence in Europe.

European governments had urged Washington not to meddle in its business affairs.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17