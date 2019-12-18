French President Emmanuel Macron will not drop his plan for a single points-based pension system, but is “willing to improve” it in the face of fierce union resistance, an official in the presidency said Wednesday.

“The president will not abandon the project nor water it down, though he is willing to improve it,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added: “An improvement is possible concerning the pivot age” of 64 at which a worker would qualify for a full pension -- a particular target of union ire that has sparked two weeks of massive public transport strikes.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37