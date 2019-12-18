Hungary is protecting Europe from terrorists who are trying to take advantage of migration into Europe, claimed Hungary’s State Secretary for Security Policy Peter Sztaray on Wednesday.

“The terrorists could unfortunately take advantage of uncontrolled illegal migration flows to Europe. Therefore, by protecting our southern border, we are protecting Europe as well, said Sztaray.

Hungary has taken a right-wing turn since Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to power in 2010. Under Orban, authorities built a steel fence to seal off the border from Serbia during the peak of the 2015 migration crisis, preventing migrants from reaching northern Europe.

Most recently, Orban said that Hungary would “use force” against migrants if Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered on his threat to allow refugees to travel from Turkey to the Balkans.

Sztary, who was speaking at a conference on counterterrorism in Abu Dhabi, also highlighted Hungary’s other counterterrorism activities, including its role in the international coalition against ISIS and cooperation with the UN and EU.

“Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism,” was jointly hosted by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UN’s Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), and the UAE-based counter-terrorism center Hedayah.

The event brought together over 300 representatives from states and civil society organizations and think tanks to discuss counter-terrorism strategies, with a focus on youth and tolerance.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 KSA 11:46 - GMT 08:46