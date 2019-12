US President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted he had done “nothing wrong” ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives where he faces becoming the third US leader ever to be impeached.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” the president said on Twitter.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58