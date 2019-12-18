The United States said Tuesday that it opposes a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia that would terminate UN sanctions on key North Korean exports, calling the measure “premature” at a time when Pyongyang is threatening to conduct “an escalated provocation” and is refusing to meet with US officials to discuss denuclearization.SHOW MORE
