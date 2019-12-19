German governing parties voted to pass a law to ban the Lebanese Hezbollah group in Europe, saying it should be put on the European Union's terrorist list.

Mathias Middelberg, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in parliament, said a joint resolution with the junior coalition Social Democrats would be introduced for debate Thursday.

“It is unacceptable that Hezbollah is waging a terrorist fight against Israel in the Middle East, which is being financed through worldwide criminal activities, among other things,” he said in a statement.

“In view of Germany's special responsibility toward Israel, we call on the government to ban all activities for Hezbollah in Germany.”

At the moment, the EU lists Iran-backed Hezbollah's military wing as a banned terrorist group, but not its political wing, which has been part of Lebanese governments in recent years.



