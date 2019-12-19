Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia is not planning to create a military alliance with China, despite Moscow helping Beijing build a missile attack warning system.
Putin said in October that Russia was helping China build the system. On Thursday he said it was purely a defensive measure.
