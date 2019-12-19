Supporters of Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf staged a protest in Karachi on Thursday, after he was sentenced to death for treason.

Dozens of supporters carried placards and banners denouncing the verdict against him.

The former military ruler, who was sentenced in absentia, has been out of the country since 2016, when he was allowed to leave on bail to seek medical treatment abroad.

In an infamous purge in 2007, Musharraf imposed a state of emergency and placed several key judges under house arrest in Islamabad and elsewhere in Pakistan.

He came to power after ousting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.

Later, when he was back in office, Sharif accused Musharraf of treason in 2013 and the general was formally charged in 2014.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 December 2019 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39