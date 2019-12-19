Russia’s FSB security service said it has “neutralized” a gunman who opened fire in central Moscow and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralized,” agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details.

Three people were killed in the shooting in central Moscow on Thursday evening near the headquarters of Russia’s FSB security service headquarters, the Izvestia newspaper reported, citing a source.

Earlier on Thursday, a witness told Reuters she had heard gun shots fired in the same area and a video shared on social media showed several people resembling police officers holding assault rifles running down a nearby street.

