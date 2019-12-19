A majority of members of the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

By a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-controlled House, the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.

The House will then vote on the second article of impeachment facing Trump – for obstructing the congressional probe into his attempt to have Ukraine investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 December 2019 KSA 04:42 - GMT 01:42