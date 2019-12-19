The United States will restrict visas for current or former Iranian officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as Washington ramps up its campaign to pressure on the Islamic Republic.



The unrest in Iran began on Nov. 15 after the Iranian government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 200 percent. It spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down.

