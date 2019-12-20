President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants an immediate trial in the Senate, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not hand off impeachment to the Senate until she learned how Republicans would manage the proceeding.



“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” Trump said on Twitter. “I want an immediate trial!” he said.

He also criticized the Democrats after the Democrat-led House overwhelmingly passed his renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “tried to take credit for it.”

Trump said it had been “sitting on Nancy Pelosi's desk for 8 months.”

The House impeached Trump on two charges - abusing his power and obstructing Congress - stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rival as he withheld US aid.

Last Update: Friday, 20 December 2019 KSA 04:09 - GMT 01:09