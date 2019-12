French President Emmanuel Macron said 33 “terrorists” had been “neutralized” in an operation by French forces in central Mali on Saturday.

Macron, who is currently on a visit to Ivory Coast, said French soldiers had also released two Malian gendarmes being held by extremists in the city of Mopti.



Last Update: Saturday, 21 December 2019 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53