Berlin police gave the all-clear on Saturday after earlier evacuating a Christmas market that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a possible suspicious object, which they did not find.
Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a truck into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in 2016, killing 12 people. Amri, who had militant ties, was later shot dead by Italian police after he fled Germany.
“Our police measures around #Breitscheidplatz are finished. A dangerous object has not been found,” Berlin police tweeted.
