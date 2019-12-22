A car bomb went off on Saturday outside a hotel in the Somali town of Galkayo in the Mudug region, killing at least seven civilians, a local military officer said, and wounding dozens.



The official said the driver had failed to enter the hotel compound and instead hit a military pickup parked outside as a barrier.



“So far we know of seven people who died, mostly civilians, but the death toll may rise,” said Major Ali Umar. “Over a dozen others were injured, mostly Somali military personnel.”



A medic at Galkayo hospital said it had received over 30 wounded as a result of the explosion.



The militant group al-Shabab, which is trying to topple the central government, could not be reached for comment.



The group is fighting to seize power and establish a state based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. It controls small sections of the Mudug region, but not Galkayo.

