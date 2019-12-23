Fire officials said a blaze at a warehouse in India's capital has killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured. The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, officials said.

The injured were admitted to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.



