An early morning attack on an army checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least seven Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that the “enemy” attack in Balkh province’s district of Dawlat Abad also wounded six other members of the security forces - three soldiers and three intelligence agents.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?