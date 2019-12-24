US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the United States would “deal with it very successfully” and that perhaps it would be a “nice present”.



“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “We’ll see what happens.”



“Maybe it’s a nice present,” he quipped. “Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 17:44 - GMT 14:44