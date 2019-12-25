Two strong quakes, of magnitude 6.0 and magnitude 5.8, struck central Colombia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The quakes’ epicenters were very close to each other, about 150 km (93 miles) south of the capital Bogota, and were very shallow, which would have amplified their effects.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage however the area is not densely populated.
