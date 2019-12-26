China has noted Saudi Arabia’s ruling on the Jamal Khashoggi case, and supports the Kingdom’s handling of the case according to law, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor announced on Monday that the courts had sentenced five people to death for the murder of Khashoggi, a prominent journalist, and three others were sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general Abdullatif al-Zayani denounced on Wednesday attempts by foreign countries to politicize the journalist’s murder, and interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.

Shuang said Chinese authorities believe that the case can be properly handled under the Saudi judicial framework.

“This case is of Saudi internal affairs, and should not be politicized or internationalized,” he said.

Khashoggi was murdered on October 20, 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce.



Last Update: Thursday, 26 December 2019 KSA 07:20 - GMT 04:20