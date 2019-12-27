ISIS claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a military outpost in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
ISIS West Africa Province (ISWAP) issued a statement saying one of its members drove into the base in northern Soum Province and set off a bomb in the car that exploded, leaving many dead and injured.
