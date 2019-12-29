An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a rabbi’s home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, in a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?