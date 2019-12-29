Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his US counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia, the Kremlin said.
It said the information was passed on via special services. No other details were provided.
Kremlin said that both leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?