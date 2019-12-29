Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his US counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia, the Kremlin said.



It said the information was passed on via special services. No other details were provided.



Kremlin said that both leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 19:25 - GMT 16:25