Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east exchanged 200 prisoners on Sunday, swapping detained fighters for civilians and servicemen held captive in some cases for years in the breakaway regions.

“The mutual release of the detainees has ended,” the presidential office in Kiev said in a statement on Facebook.

The Ukrainian presidency said Kiev received 76 captives, while separatist officials said the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics took in a total of 124 people.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 18:31 - GMT 15:31