Al-Shabaab militants on Monday claimed responsibility for Saturday’s massive car bomb in the Somali capital Mogadishu that killed 81 people, including two Turkish citizens.

“...the mujahideen carried (out) an attack... targeting a convoy of Turkish mercenaries and apostate militia who were escorting them,” al-Shabaab spokesman Sheik Ali Mohamud Rage said in an audio message.



