Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday passed an anti-infiltration law to combat perceived threats from China as the democratic island is gearing up for a presidential vote in January amid heightened tension with Beijing.

The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process through illicit funding of politicians and the media and other underhand methods.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.



Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 10:36 - GMT 07:36