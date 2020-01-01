US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be happy to have a trial in the US Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.
“I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter. As far as I’m concerned I’d be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong,” the Republican president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, reiterating that he considered his impeachment a hoax.
