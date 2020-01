France says it will not extradite ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, if he arrives in the country, a French minister said, according to AFP.

Ghosn, one of the world's best-known executives, has become Japan's most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system.

Last Update: Thursday, 2 January 2020 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39