British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Friday urged all parties to de-escalate after the United States killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani.



“We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests,” he said in an emailed statement.

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 13:14 - GMT 10:14