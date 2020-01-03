France's priority is to stabilize the Middle East, French Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday after a US air strike killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani.



“What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing,” Montchalin told RTL radio. “The priority is to stabilize the region.”



The minister said top French officials would make high-level contacts with senior players in the region.



Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 12:38 - GMT 09:38