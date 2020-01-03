Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Friday without citing sources.
Britain has about 400 military personnel in Iraq, who help provide training in the country. They are mostly located at Taji base, north of Baghdad.
“The safety and security of our personnel is of paramount importance and we keep our force protection measures under constant review. We do not to comment on specific force protection measures,” a spokesman from Britain's Ministry of Defense said when asked about the report.
