If Iran continues to attack the US and its allies, they “should pay the heaviest of prices,” US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday in regards to the airstrikes at the Baghdad International Airport that left eight people dead.

In a series of tweets, Graham praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrikes that killed the head of Iran’s elite Quds Forces Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

“If Iran continues to attack America and our allies, they should pay the heaviest of prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries,” Graham said in a tweet.

Soleimani was “one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah’s regime,” Graham said in another tweet.

Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

To the Iranian government: If you want to stay in the oil business leave America and our allies alone and stop being the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

The Pentagon issued a statement on Friday saying, “At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

The Pentagon said the strike was “aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

Last Update: Friday, 3 January 2020 KSA 07:21 - GMT 04:21