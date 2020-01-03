If Iran continues to attack the US and its allies, they “should pay the heaviest of prices,” US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday in regards to the airstrikes at the Baghdad International Airport that left eight people dead.
Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020
To the Iranian government: If you want to stay in the oil business leave America and our allies alone and stop being the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020
