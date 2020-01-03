The United States embassy in Baghdad urged on Friday all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the US killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes in an air strike.SHOW MORE
