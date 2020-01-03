Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the killing of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike would increase tensions in the Middle East, RIA news agency reported.
The United States killed Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in a strike on Friday in Baghdad.
