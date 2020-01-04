US President Donald Trump said Washington was “ready and prepared” for any response and that he would take whatever action is necessary to protect Americans after the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said recent attacks on US targets in Iraq and assault on US embassy in Baghdad were carried out at Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's direction, he said in his first remarks after US airstrikes killed Soleimani in Iraq on Friday.

The US president added in his remarks that he has deep respect for the Iranian people and that the US does not seek regime change.

